What’s allowed and prohibited under Alert Level 3 shift in Cavite

by Kimberly Joie Diamante 114

In line with the expansion of alert level systems outside the National Capital Region (NCR), Cavite is placed under Alert Level 3 starting October 20 to 31, according to the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 19. The newly enforced alert level is part of the modified quarantine classifications in the country, which will be implemented in areas with high and/or increasing cases, total bed utilization, and intensive care unit utilization rate at increasing utilization.

With the enforcement of a new quarantine system in the province, The HERALDO FILIPINO listed a rundown of the allowed and prohibited activities under the implementation of the proposed alert level.

What’s allowed under Alert Level 3?

As stated in the guidelines from the IATF, Alert Level 3 means that most business establishments, services, and activities are set to open as long as they follow the minimum health standards and safety regulations from the national government.

Amusement parks, recreational venues, movie houses, gyms, dine-in services, personal care establishments and film, music, and TV production and other social gatherings such as licensure or qualifying examinations, and religious gatherings will be permitted under Alert Level 3.

However, these establishments and activities are only allowed to accommodate 30% of fully vaccinated individuals within indoor venues. Meanwhile, outdoor venues are allowed to operate within 50% capacity, whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

Under this alert level system, only individuals from 18 to 65 years old are allowed to go out. Citizens outside the age group are still restricted to go outside for leisure activities but may be permitted to do so only when accessing essential services.

Aside from implementing measures for going outside, the enforced alert level also emphasizes that in order for an establishment to operate, all employees must be fully vaccinated.

As for travel guidelines, interzonal and intrazonal travels are also allowed under the new alert level, but may be subjected to “reasonable restrictions based on age and comorbidities.”

Moreover, limited onsite classes for higher education and technical vocational education and degree programs that require hands-on experience such as engineering and technological courses, hospitality and hotel and restaurant management, tourism and travel management, marine engineering, and marine transportation are also permitted under the new quarantine classification.

What’s prohibited?

While in-campus classes will be allowed in some degree programs, face to face classes for basic education remain prohibited.

On the other hand, venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences such as karaoke bars, clubs, theatres, and concert halls, funfairs and other kid amusement industries are not allowed. Contact sports are also restricted, but may vary depending on their bubble-type setup and discretion of their Local Government Unit (LGU).

Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting, and operation of cockpits and other gambling industries remain prohibited to operate as well, unless given authorization by the IATF or the Office of the President themselves.

As of October 19, the Department of Health (DOH) has recorded a total number of 159,418 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Cavite, making it the second highest province with the most number of cases.