Turning over the crown: Exploring possibilities within women artists in VPAPU’s outreach webinar

by Elaine Mar Belen 60

Shedding light on the capabilities of women in the arts industry and the discrimination that comes with it, the Visual and Performing Arts Production Unit (VPAPU) amplified calls for women empowerment in an outreach webinar titled “Kababaihan ng Sining” on November 27 via Zoom and Facebook Live.

In partnership with the DLSU-D Multimedia Program Council and Benilde Art Management, the event featured an all-female lineup of artists and student leaders, sitting as the program’s guest speakers.

The woman’s craftsmanship

As women raise their banners in the art industry, rising Filipinas write history with their roles as women artists. Throughout her journey of making an impact as a multimedia artist, Founding President of student media organization Archers Network Princess Corrado hopes to live this by creating something — an art that will live forever. Along with sharing her inspiration in creating something that lives on, Corrado presents her accomplishments in her thesis film, “Isang Harana“.

Setting her goal as a woman artist, she believes in the creation of an art that will touch the hearts of Filipinos and transform lives even though she is long gone. This is followed by her elaboration on the uniqueness of an artist and how a woman develops her creative skills, a woman creator.

“…hanggang sa one day, mas na-establish namin yung why namin, nirefine pa namin siya. Ang sabi namin para sa sining, para sa bayan, at para sa dakilang lumikha,“ Corrado added.

Since art can be seen in huge varieties, Global Sales Officer and professional voice actress Jazmine Estorninos showed how 51% of women are now visual artists, according to the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA). Although women in the creative field are still under-represented in galleries and exhibits, the given statistics sets a promising start to see how open society is with portraying different art forms, especially by women artists. This brings more diversity into male-dominated industry not just in the local scene, but perhaps even the world.

The steep roads ahead

Even with dreams within reach, there are still roadblocks ahead that will keep women tumbling one after another. As women artists continue to jump through different hurdles and challenges within their field, the speakers also delved deep into gendered discrimination particularly among women in the industry.

Recalling her personal experience in applying for a job as a graphic designer, Jana Padre Juan said discrimination and stereotypes against women still exists, drawing from conventional notions that females are incapable of doing male-centric jobs.

Meanwhile, The HERALDO FILIPINO Editor-in-Chief Lean Jane Pantorilla also described how society underestimates women’s voices in withholding the power of being stern in their profession. Diving into the discussion of gender roles, Pantorilla tackled the misogynistic instances in the journalism field as she shared stories of attacks targeting female journalists.

“Kadalasan, sa industry namin, nakikita yan sa mga trolls. Lalo na pag nalaman nila na babae yung nagrereport? Ayan, dagsa na yan… imbes na doon sila nag delve deep doon sa context ng nirereport mo, aatakihin ka na agad na ‘ah kasi babae ka’,” Pantorilla stated.

Fists up for creative women

Similar to how heat and pressure turns stones into gems, women artists continue to rise above the challenges through their burning passion in the art industry. Sending an empowering message to her fellow women, Vice President Leni Robredo emphasized how collective efforts will take us to the world we want to be in the future – a society with help and care regardless of gender.

“Napakarami na nating humahakbang para sa mundong gusto nating puntahan, isang lipunan kung saan lahat nasisilungan, lahat natutulungan, lahat naaruga, anuman ang kasarian o katayuan sa buhay.” Robredo highlighted.

On the other hand, Performing Arts Group (PAG) Chairman Michaella Tamonan encouraged her fellow female artists to get out of their comfort zones in exploring their capabilities as a woman.

“To be able to know your strengths, as well as your weaknesses diba, you need to sometimes go out of the box o yung tinatawag natin na yung comfort zone,” Tamonan explained.

***

Starting with small steps like breaking discrimination and gender inequality dawns a brighter future not just for creative females, but to all women across the world. It is no secret that being a woman in the art industry means more bridges to cross and stereotypes to unravel, but through our continued efforts with empowerment, women today can pave the way for the women of tomorrow – one that is better and more rife with opportunities.

Slider courtesy of Visual and Performing Arts Production Unit (VPAPU).