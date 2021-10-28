The human cost: A closer look at the consequences of globalization

by Maria Victoria Busine 79

Highlighting how globalization shapes the idea of progress and how it still leaves people behind, the Social Sciences Department (SSD), in partnership with the Lasallian Community Development Center (LCDC), explored the Impacts of Economic Globalization to the Marginalized Sectors in a student-learning service forum on October 14 via MS Teams Live.

Inviting students from different year levels and colleges taking the subject Contemporary World, the event featured University of the Philippines-Diliman (UPD) Office of Community Relations Director Gerardo M. Lanuza, PhD as the primary guest speaker along with an educator and a community leader as discussants.

Describing the globalized world

Globalization is a complex topic that encompasses various aspects of how the world works today. The definition of the word itself is debated by many scholars, as Lanuza described the emergence of new types of global consciousness that rose throughout the years.

Looking back at its traces, the director noted that the roots of globalization have a long history, debunking the common assumption that it has only occurred in recent generations. “Huwag natin isipin na ngayon lang tayo na-globalize, matagal na,” Lanuza stated.

Disproving the usual claims about globalization, Lanuza also debunked the conventional belief that anyone can be as rich and as good as others through hard work. “Under globalization, wala ka ng permanent work, you have to be able to shift from one job to another,” the director said as he described the state of job security and demands at these times.

The human cost and consequence of globalization

While globalization drives the world into economic progress, it can also be described as divisive, leaving behind those who are disadvantaged.

Touching the topic of personal experiences on the impacts of economic globalization, Kagawad Zaldy Ronario from Barangay Tua, Magallanes Cavite imparted his first-hand experience on the challenges in their community during the pandemic and shared how the health crisis caught them by surprise.

Comparing the brunt of the pandemic on people, Ronario highlighted the disparity and inequality amid these challenging times, citing how ordinary citizens felt the weight of the pandemic compared to the rich.

On the other hand, Bucal National Integrated School Sta. Mercedes Annex Teacher In-Charge Antonio Mazo Jr. raised a similar plight, discussing how fierce competition in the market, deregulation of prices, and the arrival of giant companies brought lower wages and higher expenses to the fishermen in their community.

Drawing from the human cost of globalization, Lanuza expounded the discussion on its consequences, as he shared what view and direction should the phenomenon take.

“Dapat multidisciplinary ang approach natin sa globalization, because globalization is not just economic, it goes beyond economic exchange,” Lanuza stressed.

Delving deep into its effects on the marginalized sector, the director also emphasized the insights of Pope Francis who tackled the shortcomings of the prevailing system today in his encyclical, Evangelii Gaudium. “Masses of people find themselves excluded and marginalized: without work, without possibilities, without any means of escape. Human beings are themselves considered consumer goods to be used and then discarded,” Lanuza said, quoting the Catholic leader.

Given the impact and the consequences of globalization to those that were left behind by today’s idea of progress, Lanuza called to resist that globalization for the benefit of the few is a predetermined fate that the world treads on today.

“Nothing is inevitable. Nothing is final. Nothing is necessary. Everything can be changed because we are the ones who created those problems in the first place, and therefore, they can be changed,” he stated.

***

One may think about what may come next after this, and whether we have no choice but to accept the prevailing kind of globalization that sets aside the marginalized. However, we can still resist accepting and reconciling with the suffering caused by the progress that only favors the privileged few.

As Lanuza stressed in his forum, “the first step towards change is to realize that it is not eternal, it is not immortal, it is not immutable. It can be changed collectively.”

Slider Courtesy of Lasallian Community Development Center.