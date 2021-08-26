Newly elected USG president encourages students to vote for 2022 national elections

by Patricia Recaña 57

As part of the presidential and vice presidential online inauguration of the University Student Government (USG) on August 23, USG President-elect Niña Ligan encouraged Lasallians to register and vote in the 2022 national elections – a month before the final leg of voter’s registration.

“Choose the right leaders because our country and our fellow Filipinos deserves the best. We deserve the best (leaders),” Ligan said in her inauguration speech.

Previous accounts of Ligan urging students to vote and register were evident during the campaign period for DLSU-D’s general election last June. In the dialogue and interview organized by the University Student Election Commission (USEC), she also raised the importance of information dissemination among the youth to increase the number of registered voters for the upcoming elections.

“It is important that the students are aware kung sino ba ‘yung tumatakbo […] We have to be more open [and] communicate your thoughts (as students),” Ligan added in the USEC’s Talakay.

Aside from Ligan, USG Vice President-elect Reine Cruz took his oath for the academic year (AY) 2021-2022 as well.

Meanwhile, Office of Student Services (OSS) Dean Domingo Reblora Jr. also welcomed the students and called for encouragement to the new batch of USG leaders.

“Providing meaningful assistance to our student leaders will propel them towards becoming genuine Lasallians and agents of social transformation,” Reblora stated.

Watch the entire inauguration ceremony here.