Jumping into new ropes: USG encourages new sport for Lasallians

by Hedrick Alcantara 50

Jump ropes had long proven itself to be the go-to workout regimen of athletes as well as workout enthusiasts amid the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. But what appeared to be a child’s play can also be considered as a growing sport — according to Coach Chito Ines at “Jump In: 2021”, a University Student Government (USG)-led webinar via Facebook live on December 6.

Hopping into a new sport

Through Philippine Jump Rope Association (PJRA)’s initiative in 2020, jumping rope began to be treated as a sport with its own organized committee that oversees its outset in the Philippines. The lockdown helped the association maximize the convenience of jump ropes and has garnered more than a hundred members to jump in with their cause.

Quests and exhibitions like single under, triple under, Jump Dance, Trick or Trip, Just DU it, Pavic, and Don’t Skip It among others are only some of the variants of play that jump ropes can bring to one’s sporting regimen. The PJRA also put their focus on leveling up to the same standard as the International Jump Rope Union (IJRU) in terms of skill set and competitive edge, whose current members include 56 countries since 2020 that wind around jump ropes.

Just in time for the jump-rope phenomenon, coach Chito Ines underscored the importance of skipping ropes in his talk with the DLSU-D students, and pushed for its development as a sport.

“One of our missions is actually (sic) in the association is to spread the awareness of jump rope more than just a lifestyle activity but as a sport as well throughout the entire country,” coach Chito raised. With the apparent competition going on in the international scene and with programs and cause-spreaders at the local level, this twirling sport continues to grow today.

Jump rope as a lifestyle

Competition aside, jumping ropes have always served as a workout companion for athletes, especially for those who play a physically demanding sport. Now that collegiate leagues and games are still on hold, athletes like Patriot volleybelle Patricia Cuevas among others rely on jump ropes in maintaining their physical health while indoors.

However, if there is one simple yet tough task for newbies in exercising, it’s taking the first step towards a new lifestyle, and sticking to it. As someone who experienced the gains of skipping ropes himself, the 43-year-old coach detailed his obstacles on reducing pounds.

“I think the real message here is: It’s never too late to start. Weight-loss journey was something I never thought I could do. When I ballooned to my highest which was 210 (pounds), I thought I was hopeless and [I would] stop there; and just gonna stay that way for the rest of my days. Again, I just took control, made good choices, and I’m down to 175,” coach Chito shared.

Thanks to the one tool that served as his go-to workout regimen, coach Chito continued to reap the fruits of his labor and live a healthy life. Sharing what he achieved, the coach then urged Lasallians to pick up the pace, and start skipping ropes too. “It’s something that I would encourage people to at least try: pick up a jump rope. Just try it, you might love it, you might get addicted. And next thing you know, you’re joining us in Jump Beats,” said the coach.

First-ever University jump rope competition

Putting the jump rope fever to the test, the USG Sports and Recreation then hosted a week-long jump rope competition in an effort to localize the rising phenomenon on December 9. The online swinging contest got three enthusiastic entries from Lasallian jumpers who performed their routines in cool and creative styles.

As a result, the 94-second routine of Korina Mary Isabel Pineda (PSY21) jumped all the way through the top spot of the competition, with Adrienne D. Esternon (PSC32) placing second and Danielle Louisse I. Rubio (BIO41) landing on third.

Seeing positive outcomes of the jump rope competition, the USG Sports and Recreation has high hopes of extending its popularity in DLSU-D, especially with a number of athletes and workout enthusiasts doing the same. “Nagugulat ako every time na nag-i-scroll ako sa Facebook or sa Instagram, nakakakita po ako talaga ako ng (sic) … students or even titas or titos, nakikita ko nag-diya-jump rope na rin. So, sabi ko, ‘bakit hindi natin i-encourage ‘yong buong University na mag-jump rope?’” Sports and Recreation Secretary Lean James Morenos stated.

Those who missed the “Jump In” webinar may watch the replay here.

Slider courtesy of the University Student Government.