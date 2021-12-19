How can you help victims of Typhoon Odette

by Lance Angelo Mejico 124

As Typhoon Odette left severe damages in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, different Lasallian institutions and organizations were quick to raise donation hubs for communities and families affected by the storm. With many organizations launching initiatives for devastated areas, The HERALDO FILIPINO listed down some relief efforts you can support and check out.

University relief operations

As soon as the aftermath of Typhoon Odette topped the country’s headlines, the University’s Lasallian Community Development Center (LCDC) announced a donation drive for all affected families and individuals of the calamity.

Launched on December 17, LCDC is accepting cash donations through the UnionBank Mobile App. Scanned deposit slips of monetary donations may be sent to the organization’s email at lcdc@dlsud.edu.ph.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



DLSP drives

Aside from relief calls within the University, the De La Salle Philippines (DLSP) also launched donation hubs for victims of Typhoon Odette. The institution is accepting monetary donations for the displaced families and individuals of the typhoon, which may be sent to different bank accounts via De La Salle Brothers, Inc.

“We once again appeal to each one of you, Lasallians and friends from here and abroad, to donate and support the families affected by Typhoon Odette. With your help, we will be able to send over basic needs/relief goods to the places in Visayas that are greatly affected by the typhoon,” DLSP said in a statement.



Apart from cash donations, DLSP also accepts basic necessities to be sent to typhoon victims from Bohol, Siargao, and Cebu until December 19, 5 PM. These donations include drinking water, hygiene kits, medical supplies, sleeping necessities, tents and portable shelters, ready-to-eat food, and other in-kind necessities to aid affected individuals.



Calls from other Lasallian institutions

While there are DLSP drives for typhoon victims, other Lasallian schools also launched their own donation drives to help families and individuals in need.

Announced on December 18, DLSU-D’s neighbor school, De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute (DLSM-HSI), is also leading a cash donation initiative for the benefit of typhoon victims.



On the other hand, Lasallian institutions from Visayas and Mindanao also hosted their own relief efforts, as they called for help to aid communities within their region.





As of December 18, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has confirmed four deaths, while on the ground reports said at least 75 individuals have died from the typhoon. Odette is the 15th typhoon to strike the country in 2021, and is so far considered to be the strongest tropical storm to hit the Philippines this year.